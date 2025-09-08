Montgomery Co. firefighter, wife welcoming family's 1st baby girl in 108 years

The Brief Montgomery County firefighter Lt. Michael Sherman and his wife, Joacquia Sherman, learned Sunday that they would be having a daughter. According to the family, she's the first girl in the Sherman family in more than 100 years.



It was a surprise a century in the making for a Montgomery County family. The couple is welcoming the first baby girl into the family in more than 100 years!

The big reveal

Family members gathered on Sunday as firefighter Lt. Michael Sherman and his wife, Joacquia Sherman, learned they would be having a daughter.

According to the family, the couple is welcoming the first baby girl in the Sherman family line in 108 years.

They are already parents to a 5-year-old boy, Mekhai.

108 years in the making

The backstory:

According to the family, Michael's great-aunt Orah Belle Sherman (1917–2004) was the last in the Sherman line to have a daughter.

What they're saying:

"I never thought this day would come — to be the first ‘girl dad’ in more than a century is humbling and exciting," Michael said.

"This is so much bigger than us. Our daughter will always know she’s part of something extraordinary, and we’re just grateful for this blessing," Joacquia said.