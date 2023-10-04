Montgomery County sheriff's deputies have arrested three men and one minor suspected of breaking into cars on Oct. 2.

Deputies say around 2:30 a.m. they received a call that several men were seen breaking into cars near the intersection of Golden Sage Drive and Sylvan Forest Drive.

While responding, authorities learned the suspects had left the area in a dark-colored sedan.

Officials say deputies found and conducted a traffic stop on the car that matched the description.

According to deputies, four males were in the car holding stolen items.

Ethan Lemoine, Parker Finton, and Tristan Gayneaux, all 18-year-olds from Spring, were identified by officials as the three suspects in the car.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Ethan Lemoine ,18,

A fourth suspect, a 16-year-old juvenile from Spring, was taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

All four suspects were charged with burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor.

The three men were taken to Montgomery County Jail.