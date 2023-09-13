Charges have been filed against the passenger in the crash that killed a woman in Houston.

Kerrick Chancellor Bettie, 21, was charged with Aggravated Robbery for his role in the carjacking incident that led to a crash which killed a 72-year-old woman.

Trenton Bevel, 18, is also facing murder charges in relation to the crash after he is suspected of driving the stolen car and crashing it.

RELATED: Houston police: Mother of HPD sergeant killed, others hurt in crash with suspects in stolen car

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Sept. 7 in the 7500 block of MLK Blvd at Van Fleet Street. Kathleen Hill told FOX 26 she was carjacked at gunpoint at the 8400 block of Monroe around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Kerrick Chancellor Bettie (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

The next morning she contacted HPD after she was able to access some type of tracking system on her car. HPD Chief Troy Finner says officers tracked down Hill's car 10 miles away on the 7800 block of Jutland.

According to Finner police attempted to arrest the two suspects seen in the car but they sped off to the intersection of MLK and Van Fleet.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Surveillance video from a nearby gas station then captures the horrific crash as the suspects slammed into an innocent woman’s car waiting at the stoplight, killing her.

According to Chief Troy Finner, the woman was the mother of a Houston police sergeant.