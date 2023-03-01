The last person involved in a Houston bank theft plot has turned herself into police.

According to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani, 50-year-old Janem Gibbs from Missouri City is expected to make her first appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Friday, Munson P. Hunter III aka Paul Hunter, 48, from Rosedale, New York, Gregory Thurman, 52, from Richmond, and Travis Deon Wright, 51, from Missouri City were also arrested. All four allegedly stole $200,000.

SUGGESTED: Man arrested after allegedly shooting up ex-girlfriend's home

Reports say Gibbs was a former assistant branch manager at Capital One N.A. in Houston and allegedly wire-transferred money from a customer account at Capital One without his knowledge to a New York City bank.

Hunter, Thurman, and Wright then allegedly moved the stolen money through a series of other accounts at banks in New York, Virginia, and Texas. The accounts were opened using fake names, according to the court documents.

READ MORE CRIME-RELATED STORIES

Hunter was arrested in New York where he made his court appearance, while Thurman and Wright appeared in Houston.

All four are charged with bank fraud. Hunter, Thurman, and Wright were also charged with two counts wire fraud.

RELATED: Man killed after crashing car into tractor-trailer, car wedged under truck

Officials say if the four are convicted, they each face up to 30 years in prison and a possible $1 million maximum fine on each count.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John R. Lewis is prosecuting the case.