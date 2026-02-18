Delta flight returns to Houston after passenger's 'unruly behavior'

article

The Brief A Delta flight returned to Houston after a passenger exhibited "unruly behavior," officials say. Police say the passenger was removed from the plane. The flight then re-departed to Atlanta.



A Delta flight had to return to Houston on Wednesday morning after a passenger exhibited "unruly behavior," officials say.

What we know:

Around 5:30 a.m., Delta Flight 2557 from Houston’s Hobby Airport to Atlanta returned shortly after takeoff.

According to a Delta spokesperson, the flight declared an emergency for arrival and landed safely. They were met by law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Houston police initially said they received a report that a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. However, Delta Airlines says the customer approached crew and customers, exhibiting "unruly and unlawful behavior, but didn’t attempt to access the flight deck.

"The safety of our customers and crew is paramount, and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior. We apologize to our customers for this experience and delay in their travels," Delta said in a statement.

Houston police say a passenger was removed from the plane and may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

What we don't know:

The customer has not been identified, and it’s unclear if they will face any charges.

Dig deeper:

The flight re-departed after the incident and was scheduled to arrive in Atlanta about 90 minutes behind schedule.