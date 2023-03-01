Man killed after crashing car into tractor-trailer, car wedged under truck

Police are investigating after one man died driving into a truck in west Houston.

A 30-year-old man is dead after striking a Volvo tractor-trailer truck at 9999 Westheimer Road around 4:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to officials, the man was driving a gold Honda Accord northbound on Briarpark Drive while the driver, 22, of the tractor-trailer was going eastbound on Westheimer Road. The truck was in the intersection of Westheimer when the Honda entered the intersection and hit the right side of the trailer.

The Honda reportedly became wedged under the truck.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the Honda driver dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene for questioning and was released.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.