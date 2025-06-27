Missouri City senior complex hit with $381K penalty fees for 'out-of-order elevators'

The Brief Upper-level residents of the Jubilee at Texas Parkway complex have reportedly been stuck on their floors for almost two months. Texas Regulation officials have issued about 1,600 violations against the complex. The department says the elevators have to be fixed immediately, or else they'll file an Emergency Shutdown Order.



A senior living complex in Missouri City is facing penalties of over $380,000 for allegedly not operating their elevators according to Texas standards.

Senior complex hit with $381K in penalties

What we know:

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR) says they've calculated an administrative penalty of $381,400 against the Jubilee at Texas Parkway complex.

According to a TDLR news release, upper-floor residents of the complex have been stuck on their floors since early May due to the elevators not working. That should've been reported to the department within 30 days of the elevators being listed as out of service.

In addition to that, the elevators are supposed to have a proper safety inspection every 12 months. According to TDLR, one of the elevators hasn't been inspected since 2023, and the inspection reports for either elevator haven't been filed with the department in about four years (1,557 days).

A Certificate of Compliance also has to be obtained for the elevators and posted somewhere visible. TDLR says Jubilee hasn't had that certificate in that same time period (1,557 days).

Jubilee has been issued 1,601 violations, all regarding the complex's two elevators. That includes 1,557 Class B violations for "failing to obtain an annual certificate of compliance."

The penalties for each violation range between a maximum of $1,000-$5,000.

What's next:

TDLR says Jubilee has to have its elevators up to standards immediately, or the department could file an Emergency Shutdown Order for those elevators.

The other side:

FOX 26 has reached out to Jubilee at Texas Parkway for comment, but has yet to hear back at this time.