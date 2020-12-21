Missouri City pastor gives heart-wrenching sermon at prayer vigil for his missing 21-year-old son

"No matter what happened and I don't know we don't know but I know God was with my son and is with my son," said Pastor Kent Landry at Southminster Presbyterian Church.

Last Monday Landry gets a call at 2 a.m. telling him his 21-year-old son Jason Landry had a one-car accident on a country road that parallels Highway 66 in Caldwell County.

The car was significantly damaged.

"I pray my son is somewhere alive and that someone is taking care of him," said Landry.

DPS Troopers found the college student's wallet and phone in the vehicle and a small amount of blood.

But they say they've yet to find any signs of foul play.

Pastor Landry says what's getting his family through this is knowing Jason accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and they will meet again in Heaven.

"What if my son gets there before me? But I don't know that what I do know Is each and every day we don't get the worst news we hope for the best news," Landry said.

The pastor says he finds solace knowing he hugged his son and told him he loved him before Jason headed back to Texas State University after Thanksgiving break.