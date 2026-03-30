Missouri City child, 5, found dead in lake after going missing

The Brief A missing child was found dead in a lake in Missouri City on Saturday. The child had been reported earlier that morning. The incident is under investigation.



A 5-year-old child was found dead in a Missouri City lake after being reported missing on Saturday, authorities say.

What we know:

According to the Missouri City Police Department, officers received a call about a missing autistic child in the 2900 block of Coral Rocks Drive, in a neighborhood near SH 6 and the Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road.

They responded to the call around 11:10 a.m. Saturday and began searching. More personnel and support were requested to help.

About an hour and a half later, the child was found in a nearby lake, officials say. The child did not survive.

What we don't know:

The child's identity was not released.

What's next:

The Missouri City Police Department is investigating.