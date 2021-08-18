Missing woman, 66, last seen two weeks ago in northeast Houston
article
HOUSTON - A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from northeast Houston was last seen two weeks ago.
Authorities say Carolyn Thomas was last seen leaving the 7700 block of Langley Road around 6 a.m. August 4.
SIGN UP FOR THE FOX 26 NEWSLETTER
She was wearing a dark green skirt with a white and pink blouse.
Thomas is described as a Black female, 5’6" tall, 119 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Unit at (832)394-1840.
Advertisement