Missing woman, 66, last seen two weeks ago in northeast Houston

A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from northeast Houston was last seen two weeks ago.

Authorities say Carolyn Thomas was last seen leaving the 7700 block of Langley Road around 6 a.m. August 4.

She was wearing a dark green skirt with a white and pink blouse.

Thomas is described as a Black female, 5’6" tall, 119 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Unit at (832)394-1840.

