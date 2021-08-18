Expand / Collapse search

Missing woman, 66, last seen two weeks ago in northeast Houston

Carolyn Thomas (Photo: Houston Police Department)

HOUSTON - A 66-year-old woman who was reported missing from northeast Houston was last seen two weeks ago. 

Authorities say Carolyn Thomas was last seen leaving the 7700 block of Langley Road around 6 a.m. August 4.

She was wearing a dark green skirt with a white and pink blouse. 

Thomas is described as a Black female, 5’6" tall, 119 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Unit at (832)394-1840.

