Missing woman, 23, last seen nearly a month ago in NW Harris County

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a missing woman who was last seen in the Houston area nearly a month ago.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office, Karishma Marie Porbanderwala, 23, was last seen on June 8 near the Methodist Hospital off of SH 249 in northwest Harris County.

She is described as being 5’4 and about 240 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt, shorts, flip-flops, black glasses, and a blue backpack.

You are urged to contact Harris County Precinct 4 dispatch at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement with any information on her whereabouts.