Missing Willie Ross: Elderly man with dementia last seen in north Houston

Harris County authorities are asking for help locating a missing elderly man with dementia.

Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman says 73-year-old Willie Ross was last seen on Friday at 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Cross Draw Drive.

Willie Ross (Photo courtesy of Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook)

Ross was last seen in a white shirt, gold shorts and white socks, and shoes.

Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Ross is asked to contact the constable's office at 281-376-3472 or your local law enforcement.