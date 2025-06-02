Missing Utah teen turns herself in to Colorado authorities

article

The Brief A 15-year-old Utah runaway, missing since April 21, voluntarily contacted Colorado Springs police on Sunday and is safe. Two men, from Florida and Texas, have been charged with offenses including aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in connection with her case. It is currently unknown how the teen, initially believed to be heading to Las Vegas, made her way to Colorado Springs.



Utah authorities say a missing 15-year-old runaway voluntarily made contact with the Colorado Springs, CO police department on Sunday, June 1, and is in good health and is safe.

Alisa Petrov Found

The backstory:

The teen went missing on April 21 from South Jordan, UT. Police believed she was headed to Las Vegas and was trying to meet up with people she met online.

Instead of going to school after she was dropped off on April 21, she got a ride to a train station and was reportedly asking people for help getting to Las Vegas.

There is no word on how she made it to Colorado Springs, CO.

Arrests in Missing Teen Case

A South Texas man and a Florida man have been charged in connection with Petrov's disappearance.

The South Jordan Police Department in Utah says they have filed charges against 35-year-old Matthew Nicholas Menard from Miami, Florida. He is being charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation.

Related article

A second man, 37-year-old William Taylor Glines, from Texas City, Texas, has also been charged. He has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted aggravated exploitation of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, enticement of a minor and criminal solicitation.

Police officials say Menard and Glines communicated with Alisa Petrov before she left her school on April 21, 2025.