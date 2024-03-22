The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a man who went missing early Friday morning.

Tyler Welch, 23, was last seen in the 6300 block of Pouter in Houston near Alief around 1:10 a.m.

HCSO reports he requires medication.

Tyler Welch

According to officials, he was wearing a green shirt and blue jeans when he was last seen.

Welch is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall,170 pounds, with brown eyes and light brown hair.

Anyone with information on Welch's whereabouts is asked to call Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.