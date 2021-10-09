Missing toddler from Grimes Co. found safe following 3-day search

article

We've just learned Christopher Ramirez, 3, who was reported missing Wednesday in Grimes Co. has been safely located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Search for missing 3-year-old boy in Grimes County enters third day

It's unclear exactly where the toddler was found, but according to Grimes Co. Sheriff Donald Sowell, he was found late Saturday morning "in good health" and was taken to Texas Children's Hospital for evaluation.

No other information was provided, as of this writing.

