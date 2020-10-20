Missing teen with autism located per Houston Police

article

UPDATE: Houston Police located a 15-year-old boy with autism that had been missing for several days.

Damani Parker was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

He was on foot walking away from his apartment complex in the 2500 Block of Old Farm Road off of Westheimer and Lazy Hollow in Houston.

Police say Damani has autism, may not make eye contact with you and speaks with a stutter.

Parker stands 6-feet-tall and weighs 140 pounds.

The teen was last seen wearing a white button-down shirt, black jeans, a black hoodie, and could be wearing sunglasses, day or night.

Police say he may also have his school-issued laptop with him.

If you have seen Damani Parker, or know of his whereabouts, please contact Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500