The Brief Shapammala Buckner was reported missing in May 2017. Her family is still searching for answers 8 years later. Anyone with information can call HPD's Missing Persons unit at 832-394-1840.



The family of 20-year-old Shapammala Buckner wants to make sure she isn't forgotten eight years later. They held a lantern-lighting vigil on the anniversary of her disappearance to honor her memory, hoping she'll come home soon.

They believe someone knows something about what happened to her.

What they're saying:

Her cousin and uncle reflect on her memory as they struggle to find answers.

"She was very soft-spoken, very positive, sweet person," said Monica Revis.

"She would never harm nobody, so for somebody to harm her or do anything to her wouldn’t make any sense," said Billy Revis.

Shapammala went missing in 2017

Shapammala was reported missing on May 21, 2017. At the time, she was living in an apartment with her boyfriend, who was away on army orders.

According to reports, Pam was allegedly physically assaulted by her boyfriend’s family members while she was alone in the apartment.

A concerned neighbor heard the disturbance and called police, but when they got there, a man identified as one of the boyfriend’s family members told them she wasn't there.

"Since then there's been no information about where she could have went or what could have happened," said Billy.

Family still looking for answers

Her disappearance has created a void filled with uncertainty and fear ever since.

"The scary part to find out if something other than just missing, and we all know what that end is, so you never want to get that news," said Billy.

Despite years of pleading, they say there's still no updates and very little communication.

"We need more answers from law enforcement. We don’t know where they are in the case, they won’t give out any information," said Billy.

As their frustration continues to grow, the family remains wrapped in prayers and memories, hoping someone will come forward.

"Just keep us in your prayers. This fight is not over. We will not stop until we bring home."

What you can do:

If you know anything about where she might be, call HPD's Missing Persons unit at 832-394-1840.