Missing pregnant woman last seen in Houston on Monday

Authorities are searching for a 28-year-old woman who was reported missing in Houston.

Breanna Strait was last seen on May 24 leaving the 6200 block of Hermann Park Drive.

Strait is 5’9" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Authorities say Strait is nine months pregnant.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

