Missing person: Man last seen in Conroe, sheriff says

article

The Brief Authorities are seeking help locating Andy Anderson, 37, missing since July 22. Anderson left his ID and phone; his truck was last seen July 28 in Beaumont. Contact Montgomery County Sheriff's Office with any information.



The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help finding a man last seen one week ago.

Andy Anderson missing

What we know:

Andy Anderson, 37, was last seen on Clark Street in Conroe on July 22, the sheriff's office said in their Tuesday release.

Anderson left his driver's license and phone at the home where he was last seen. He drives a gray 2011 Toyota Tacoma with Texas license plate number VHJ2534.

The Tacoma was last seen on Sunday, July 28, at 10:29 a.m. near the 7100 block of Eastex Freeway in Beaumont, the post says.

Anderson is described as a white man with blue eyes and blond hair, about 5'11".

What you can do:

If you know the whereabouts of or have any information on Andy, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-788-8371, and refer to case #25A229526.