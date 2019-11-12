MISSING: Patrick O'Connor, 16, last seen in west Houston

Houston Police are asking for the public's help finding Patrick O'Connor, 16, who was last seen on the west side of Houston on Durley St.

O'Connor has been missing since October 22, 2019, when he was seen leaving the 600 block of Durley St.

O'Connor is described as 6 feet tall, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He also has a small birthmark on his right hip.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Patrick O'Connor should call Houston Police at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.