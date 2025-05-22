A family in Houston is desperate for answers as they continue to search for their missing loved one who suffers from mental illness.

38-year-old Mark Duran has been missing for more than two months.

Mark Duran last seen March 5

What we know:

Mark was last seen walking in Herman Brown Park, Sunday morning on March 5.

"He was walking and then I lost him because the bushes were blocking me," said Lo Renzo Duran.

Lo Renzo is Mark's dad and caretaker. He says he began to drive around looking for him but couldn't find him.

"Probably somebody picked him up for some reason or another, maybe he found some bad people," said Lo Renzo.

He says someone was texting Mark before he went for a walk and that he was pacing around the room.

"We didn’t hear anything from him that day. He wouldn't even reply to text messages and then at one point his phone was turned off, " said Angelica Ybarra.

Mark's sister, Angelica says her brother has schizophrenia and wasn't consistently taking his medication.

"From time to time he does have mental health episodes, so we believe maybe that’s part of it he was suffering a mental crisis." said Angelica.

Mark's cell phone last pinged along Massey Tomkins Road near the Bramoor subdivision, but police still have no leads and no evidence of foul play

"HPD went out there and there’s just no sign of him. No one is saying anything. If someone knows anything, they're not saying anything and that's what worries us, " said Angelica.

Reward offered in search for Mark

There are flyers all around the park and a digital billboard being highlighted in Baytown where his phone pinged.

Mark is 6' 2, and weighs about 145 pounds. His family says he needs proper treatment and medication.

They've now raised the reward to $4,000 for any information that helps bring Mark home.

If you know anything about where he might be call HPD's Missing Person's unit at 832-3941840.