Missing man last seen in Conroe late December, officials say

The Brief Officials say Paul Falk was last seen on Old Houston Road in Conroe on Dec. 22. Falk was seen wearing light-colored jeans and no shirt. Anyone with information can contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.



Montgomery County authorities are turning to the public for information about a man who went missing in Conroe just before Christmas.

Montgomery County missing: Paul Falk

Paul Falk (Photo credit: Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 28-year-old Paul Falk was last seen on Dec. 22 in Conroe. Officials say he was on Old Houston Road, close to FM 1314.

Falk was seen wearing light colored jeans and no shirt. He is said to be about six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

What we don't know:

There is no information regarding where Paul Falk may be.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Paul Falk's whereabouts can call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (936-538-5900) and mention case #26A001983.