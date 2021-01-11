Missing man, 57, last seen leaving bus station in Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 57-year-old man who was reportedly last seen leaving a bus station in Houston.

Larry Fields was last seen on January 7. According to police, Fields was leaving a Megabus station in the 800 block of Pierce Street, possibly headed for Dallas.

Fields was wearing a black jacket, black hoodie/sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black beanie headwear and tan Vans shoes.

Fields is 5’6" tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He is deaf.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

