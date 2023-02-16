article

Nassau Bay police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night.

According to police, Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez was last seen at her home around 8 p.m.

She is 5’0" tall and 100 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and curly brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau Bay Police Department at (281)333-4200.