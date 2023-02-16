Missing Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez: Nassau Bay girl, 11, last seen Wednesday
NASSAU BAY, Texas - Nassau Bay police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday night.
According to police, Kimberly Lizette Rodriguez was last seen at her home around 8 p.m.
She is 5’0" tall and 100 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, brown eyes, and curly brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau Bay Police Department at (281)333-4200.