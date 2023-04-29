Missing Kimberly Liles: Woman last seen in northwest Houston nearly two weeks ago

Houston police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Kimberly Liles, 49, was last seen in the 5600 block of Antoine Drive in northwest Houston on April 17.

Kimberly Liles, 19 (Photo courtesy of Houston Police Department)

She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and black pants.

Liles is described as 5' 5" and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and hair.

If anyone has information on where Liles might be, contact the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.