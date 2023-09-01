Missing Kiesha Lockett: Houston woman last seen near Texas Medical Center

Houston police are searching for a woman who was last seen near the Texas Medical Center.

Kiesha Lockett, 39, was last seen near the 6400 block of Fannin Street in her 2015 blue-green four-door Nissan Versa with the license plate PGT 1662. There is damage to the front, right bumper, and a dent on the driver-side door, officials say.

The last time anyone had contact with her was Aug. 15.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Kiesha Lockett (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

According to HPD, Lockett was last seen wearing a black tank top and blue jeans with her hair in a ponytail. She also has a rose tattoo on her neck.

Lockett is described as a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She's 5'3" tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

Any information concerning the Missing Person is to contact Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and/or Houston Police Department Patrol at 713-884-3131