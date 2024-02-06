The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for help locating a missing 15-year-old, Kalani Edwards.

Edwards went missing from her Houston home on Jan. 24, but is believed to be in the local area, officials report.

Kalani Edwards (Courtesy of NCMEC)

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 114 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may also go by the nickname "Jo-Jo", NCMEC says.

Anyone with pertinent information on Kalani's whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Aldine Independent School District Police Department (Texas) at 1-281-442-4923.