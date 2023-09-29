A 70-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing in Houston.

According to the missing person’s flyer, Gilbert Liandro was last seen leaving the 700 block of N. San Jacinto Street on Wednesday.

Gilbert Liandro (Photo: Houston Police Department)

He was wearing a white shirt, black pants, and red and white shoes. Liandro has brown eyes and gray hair. He is 5’8" tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Authorities say Liandro suffers from dementia microvascular due to seizures.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.