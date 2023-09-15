article

A 30-year-old man who was reported missing in Houston was last seen nearly three months ago.

According to the missing person’s flyer, Roberto Manuel Ortega Anaya hasn’t been seen since June 22.

He was reportedly last seen leaving the 1000 block of Lathrop Street in east Houston. It’s not known what he was wearing at the time.

The missing man is 5’6" tall, 180 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about the missing man can call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.