Missing Harris County boy Jayceyon Brown found

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the boy has been found.

-------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 10-year-old boy who was last seen Tuesday night.

Authorities say Jayceyon Brown was last seen around 8:30 p.m. in the 14100 block of Rio Bonito Road, on the southwest side of the county.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Jayceyon Brown (Photo: Harris County Sheriffs Office)

He was wearing navy blue basketball shorts and no shirt or shoes. He is described as a Black male, 4’7" tall and 90 pounds. He has black dreadlocks and brown eyes.

Authorities say Jayceyon is in need of medication.

Jayceyon Brown (Photo: Harris County Sheriff's Office)

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-8477.