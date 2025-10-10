The Brief Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia, 15, was last seen Saturday, Oct. 3 near Clay Road and Hempstead Road in Houston. He has autism and may not know his address, phone number or how to get back home. If you have information on his whereabouts, you can call Houston police.



Family and community members are asking for the public's help to find a missing 15-year-old boy with autism who hasn’t been seen in nearly a week in Houston.

Missing Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia

The backstory:

According to his missing person flyer, Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Clay Road and Hempstead Road.

FIEL, an immigrant-led civil rights organization, put out a call for help finding Emmanuel during a press conference on Friday.

According to the organization, Emmanuel was selling fruit with his mother on Saturday when he asked to go to the restroom. His mom was reportedly busy tending to a customer at the time, and when she turned back around a few minutes later, he was gone.

After trying to find her son, his mom called police.

"I’m asking anybody who is seeing me, who is hearing me to please help me find my son. He’s a very special kid, he needs special help, and I am fearful for his life," his mom, Maria, said through a translator.

Description of Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia

The mother of missing Emmanuel Gonzalez Garcia holds his missing person flyer.

Emmanuel is 5’2" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a white undershirt.

A social worker who used to work at Emmanuel’s school described him as very trusting and said it’s not like him to disappear. She said Emmanuel knows his name but probably doesn’t know his phone number, address or how to get back home.

His mom says he sometimes walks around his apartment complex and then comes back inside. She says one time he disappeared for a few hours, but someone found him and brought him back.

Where could Emmanuel be?

Cesar Espinosa with FIEL says there have been some reports that he may have been spotted, but no confirmed sightings.

He says they are focusing on searching Spring Branch, where the family recently moved, and Gulfton, where the family previously lived.

Search continues

What you can do:

If you see Emmanuel, you are asked to call the Houston Police Department or HPD's Missing Persons Unit.