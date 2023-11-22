Houston police are asking for help locating a man who went missing in an area of southwest Houston.

Darian Driver, 32, was last seen in the 7000 block of West Orem Drive wearing a blue hoodie, Nike-Jordan slide, and dark sweats, officials say. The last time anyone had contact with Driver was on Nov. 3.

MISSING PERSONS: Madalina Cojocari: Whereabouts of missing North Carolina girl still unknown one year later

Darian Driver (Courtesy of Houston Police Missing Persons)

Driver is described as a Black male with brown eyes and black hair. He's 260 pounds and five feet 11 inches tall.

Any information concerning Darian Driver should be referred to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.