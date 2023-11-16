Missing Christy Perry: 25-year-old from Houston went missing at Big Bend National Park

article

The National Park Service (NPS) at Big Bend National Park is asking for information from anyone who might have last seen a missing hiker.

Christy Perry, 25, from Houston was reported missing by her family after she did not come home from her trip to Big Bend National Park. According to NPS, Perry picked up a rental car in Midland, Texas on Nov. 8 before arriving at the park on Nov. 9.

Perry is described by authorities as a Korean woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 100 pounds. She has brown hair and a fair complexion, officials say.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

NPS officials say she did not show up for her camping reservation the same night at Chisos Basin Campground and the car she was in was found at the trailhead for the Lost Mine Trail.

Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents searched the trail on Wednesday and a park pilot searched from above, officials said.

On Thursday, teams including NPS employees, U.S. Border Patrol, Texas Game Wardens, and Los Diablos fire crew combed the area while two helicopters from Texas DPS and U.S. Border Patrol and a plane from NPS searched from above.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Lost Mine Trail, a path 4.8 miles round trip, is closed until further notice, NPS announced. The popular trail climbs steeply into the woodlands of the Chisos Mountains.

If you were in the area of the Lost Mine Trail on November 8th or 9th and saw Christy, please call the TipLine at 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov