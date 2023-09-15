article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 16-year-old girl from Harris County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Candace Rose Olson was last seen Sept. 9 in the 12100 block of Rocky Lane.

She is 5’4" tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has a pierced nose and lip and a septum ring. It’s not known what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713)755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).