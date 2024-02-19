The search continues Monday for a missing 11-year-old girl who didn't get on the school bus in her Livingston-area neighborhood on Thursday morning.

An Amber Alert remains in effect for Audrii Cunningham following a large search effort over the weekend.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Audrii was reported to have last been seen around 7 a.m. Thursday near her home in the 100 block of Lakeside Drive. Authorities say she was supposed to have caught the school bus in her neighborhood, but she never got on the bus or made it to school.

DETAILS: Amber Alert issued for missing Texas girl Audrii Cunningham

Her disappearance has prompted a search by several local and state agencies. The search for Audrii has been centered around a location off of FM 3278 near Lake Livingston, as well as the Trinity River.

Texas DPS did say that a child’s backpack was located near Lake Livingston Dam over the weekend, but they did not confirm if it belongs to Audrii.

RELATED: Prayer service held Sunday in honor of missing 11-year-old

No one has been charged in the girl’s disappearance, but police did identify a man – 42-year-old Don Steven McDougal – as a person of interest. He was taken into custody Friday on an unrelated assault charge.

RELATED: New video captures person of interest seen days after 11-year-old's disappearance

Texas DPS also has his vehicle and are asking anyone with video footage of the dark blue 2003 Chevrolet Suburban from Thursday or Friday to submit a tip to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities haven't confirmed McDougal's connection to the case, but Audrii's mother – Cassie Matthews – says she believes McDougal is friends with Audrii's father.

She says Audrii's dad would have McDougal living on the property with them and would babysit Audrii, all information she says she found out after her disappearance.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Audrii Cunningham (Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

Audrii is described as a white female, 4'1" tall, 75 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with white lettering, black pants, and black high-top tennis shoes. She had a bright red "Hello Kitty" backpack.

The Polk County Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Audrii’s disappearance. Tips, and anonymous tips, can be reported to 936-327-STOP or www.polkcountycs.org.