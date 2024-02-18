There will be a prayer service held on Sunday, Feb 18, at 12pm in Polk County by the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. This prayer service has been organized in honor of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who has been missing since Thursday.

The non-profit organization, Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, announced this prayer service on their official Facebook account on Saturday. According to the post, the service will be held at 4951 US-190 W, Livingston TX 77351.

The Texas Department of Public Safety held a press conference on Saturday, at the Polk County Judicial Center in Livingston. Lieutenant Craig Cummings, speaking at the conference, revealed that Audrii never boarded the school bus on Thursday.

Deputies also stated that their main person of interest in the case was Don Steven McDougal. However, it is important to note that no arrests have been made in connection to Audrii's disappearance and the investigation is still ongoing.

In our previous report, Lt. Cummings said McDougal was arrested on Friday for an unrelated aggravated assault charge. McDougal's SUV was also identified by deputies as the one spotted by witnesses. During the press conference, deputies also confirmed McDougal was the last person known to be with Cunningham before she disappeared before school on Thursday.

If you saw McDougal's SUV on Thursday or Friday, please contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Polk County Crime Stoppers is also offering a $7,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person responsible for Cunningham's disappearance.



