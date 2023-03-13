article

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 36-year-old woman with austim who was last seen a week and a half ago.

Authorities say Amanda Cutrara was reported missing on March 2, and family said she had last been seen around 6 p.m. near her home on Forest Lake Circle.

The sheriff’s office says Cutrara requires support and assistance from her adult family members. She reportedly has no cell phone and took no clothes or personal belonging when she left.

Detectives say she has not been in contact with her family or friends.

According to the sheriff’s office, Texas EquuSearch in coordination with their office conducted an extensive search on March 8 and 9 using ATVs, K9s and personnel but gained no leads.

The sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find Cutrara and reunite her with her family.

She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt, black and white floral pants and sandals. She is 5’6" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and blonde hair.

Anyone with information on Cutrara’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 option "3" and refer to case #23A063061