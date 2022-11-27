SILVER ALERT issued for missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston

article

A SILVER ALERT has been issued for a missing man, 83, last seen in northeast Houston late Saturday afternoon.

Officials said Albert Landry was last seen in the 14200 block of East Sam Houston North Parkway near Dyersdale and Lake Houston at 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Landry was described by deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office as Black, with gray hair, and brown eyes, standing about 5'9" and weighing about 160 pounds.

He was also reportedly last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes. Additionally, investigators believe the 83-year-old was driving a black Nissan Rogue with a Texas license plate that read: JZZ0268.

Stock photo of 2007 Nissan Rogue by Texas DPS and HCSO

If you have any information on Mr. Landry's whereabouts, you're asked to call HCSO at 713-755-7427.