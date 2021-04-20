Missing 9-year-old girl last seen in west Houston

article

Authorities are searching for a missing 9-year-old girl who was last seen in west Houston.

Natalia Cuellar was reported to have last been seen Monday leaving the 3100 block of Hayes Road in an unknown direction of travel.

She was wearing blue jeans with an orange shirt and black Nike shoes.

Natalia is 5’0" tall, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at (832)394-1840.

