Missing 50-year-old woman last seen Saturday in Dickinson

Texas EquuSearch has joined the search for a 50-year-old woman who was last seen days ago in Dickinson and is in need of mediation.

Susan Paight was last seen on Saturday, February 8. According to Texas EquuSearch, Susan is disabled and in desperate need of medication.

Susan has straight blond hair down to her mid-back, green eyes, a fair complexion, and is 5’2” tall. She is missing all of her teeth.

Susan is believed to be driving her 2005 black Toyota Scion with Texas license plate H2N-3035. It has several Houston Texans bumper stickers on the back window and side windows.

If you have seen Susan since February 8 or know where she is, you can contact the Dickinson Police Department at (281)337-4700 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

