UPDATE: The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office is reporting that 12-year-old Rachel Savell has been found safe.

According to authorities, she is safe with the San Jacinto County Sheriff awaiting evaluation by paramedics and will be reunited with her family.

--------------

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office needs your help locating a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for 12-year-old Rachel Savell.

Officials said they are in the area near the 800 block of Lower Vann Road actively searching for Savell.

Savell was last seen walking down her driveway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday looking for her phone after getting off the school bus.

Officials said Rachel was last seen wearing a teal shirt that says ‘Seaside’ on it with black pants.

If you have any information or know where Rachel is, contact the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office at (936) 653-4367.