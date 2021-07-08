Missing 11-year-old girl last seen in northwest Houston

article

Authorities are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing in Houston.

Amayah Estrada was reportedly last seen in the 1700 block of Gessner Road around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Amayah is 5’4" tall, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Taco Bell jacket.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (832)394-1840.

