Michigan State University shooting timeline: What we know as police search for shooter

An active shooter is still on the loose at Michigan State University after multiple shootings Monday night in East Lansing.

People on and near the campus should shelter in place while police look for the active shooter. There have been reports of shooting in multiple locations around campus, though police have only confirmed shootings at Berkey Hall and IM East.

Details are still sparse as police search for the shooter and work to secure the campus. Here is what is currently confirmed:

MSU shooting timeline:

8:18 p.m. – Shots fired calls received after a shooting inside Berkey Hall on the northern boundary of campus.

9:16 p.m. – The shooter is believed to be on foot, police reported.

9:26 p.m. – Police reported a second shooting scene at IM East.

9:34 p.m. – IM East was being secured. Police report they believe there is one shooter . They are described as a short male wearing a mask, according to MSU police.

10:10 p.m. – Victims being transported to Sparrow Hospital. Brody Hall, Snyder/Phillips Hall, Mason Hall, Abbot Hall, Landon Hall, the MSU Union, and Berkey Hall have been cleared and secured.

11 p.m. – Press briefing planned.

READ: Shots fired inside Berkey Hall, suspect still at large

Police said multiple injuries have been reported, but they have not confirmed if there have been any fatalities.

Law enforcement officers from around the state have headed to MSU to assist as police continue to tell people to get to a safe place.

"I’ve been briefed on the shooting at Michigan State University. The Michigan State Police along with MSU police local law enforcement and first responders are on the ground. Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight. We will keep everyone updated as we learn more," Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tweeted Monday night.