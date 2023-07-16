Mexico wins Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup Final against Panama

Mexico has won the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup finals against Panama, making history again. This marks Mexico's ninth Gold Cup title.

Mexico fans celebrated Sunday at a packed watch party at Pitch 25 in Houston as the team battled for redemption after last year's World Cup performance.

This was Panama's first appearance in the Gold Cup final in 10 years. Panama claimed their spot after a surprise upset over team USA, winning in penalty kicks during the semi-finals.

Panama’s appearance also has Houston ties, as fans rooted for Dynamo star midfielder Adalberto "Coco" Carrasquilla.

Good news: soccer fans don't have to wait long for more excitement. The 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off this Thursday on FOX 26.