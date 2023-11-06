METRO providing free round-trip service to the polls on Election Day

If you're looking to get to the polls on Election Day, METRO is offering a free round-trip ride to the voting booth on Election Day.

According to a release, registered voters can hop on board and head to their polling location.

Voters will be able to ride at no charge on METRORail, local bus, METRORapid, curb2curb, and METROLift paratransit services.

Voters only need to inform the bus operators and/or fare inspectors they are going to, or returning from, the polls.

If you have any questions, you can call or text the METRO Customer Service team at (713) 635-4000.