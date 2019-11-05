Metallica donates $100K to wildfire relief across California

article

The American heavy metal band Metallica is donating $100,000 to California wildfire relief efforts.

Metallica announced on Twitter that their foundation, All Within My Hands, will donate $100,000 in relief to assist Northern and Southern California, $50,000 to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund.

California experienced massive wildfires across the state.

The Kincade Fire in Sonoma County began on October 23 and prompted evacuations, destroyed several homes and scorched a total of 77,758 acres.

In Southern California, the Getty Fire started on October 28, also prompted evacuations and burned 745 acres which was one of many fires.

RELATED: List: A look at all the wildfires burning in SoCal

Advertisement

They are also encouraging fans to donate money to housing and volunteer time to those in need.