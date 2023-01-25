Meta announces Trump to be reinstated on Facebook, Instagram platforms

article

Meta will be ending former President Donald Trump's suspension across its platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, "in the coming weeks," according to a blog post from the company.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta, said that Trump's suspension on both Facebook and Instagram will be lifted.

"To assess whether the serious risk to public safety that existed in January 2021 has sufficiently receded, we have evaluated the current environment according to our Crisis Policy Protocol, which included looking at the conduct of the US 2022 midterm elections, and expert assessments on the current security environment. Our determination is that the risk has sufficiently receded, and that we should therefore adhere to the two-year timeline we set out. As such, we will be reinstating Mr. Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts in the coming weeks. However, we are doing so with new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses," Clegg wrote.

