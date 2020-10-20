Memorial service to be held Thursday for HFD Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce

article

A memorial service will be held this week for the Houston Fire Department arson investigator who was killed in the line of duty.

The memorial service for Arson Investigator Lemuel Bruce is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Lakewood Church, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association. A march will be held at 10 a.m.

Investigator Bruce was shot Friday morning in Houston’s Timbergrove neighborhood while conducting surveillance in an arson investigation.

He began his career with the Houston Fire Dpeartment in 2003 and was an investigator for five years. He previously served out of HFD Fire Stations 77, 96, 46, 42, 64, 6 and 12.

Investigator Bruce is survived by his wife, his 12-year-old daughter and his 8-year-old son.

