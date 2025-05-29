Memorial service for José Griñán to be held next week
HOUSTON - A memorial service will be held for former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán next week.
Memorial mass and services for José Griñán
Services will be held for José Griñán on Wednesday, June 4, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, Texas 77002.
- Words of Remembrance: 6:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m.
- Memorial Mass: 7 p.m.
- Final Salute and Military Honors: 8 p.m.
The services will also be livestreamed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the organizations listed here.
José Griñán passes away
Beloved former FOX 26 anchor José Griñán passed away Monday at the age of 72.
José was a beloved and familiar face in Houston – leaving an indelible mark on the city and on its broadcasting landscape, spending 30 years here at FOX 26.
Click here to read more about José’s lasting legacy.
The Source: The information in this article comes from José Griñán's tribute page on Mabrie Memorial Mortuary's website.