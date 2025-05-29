Memorial service for José Griñán to be held next week

The Brief A memorial mass will be held for former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán on June 4. Services will also be livestreamed. José Griñán passed away Monday at the age of 72.



A memorial service will be held for former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán next week.

Memorial mass and services for José Griñán

Services will be held for José Griñán on Wednesday, June 4, at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, located at 1111 St. Joseph Parkway, Houston, Texas 77002.

Words of Remembrance: 6:30 p.m.-6:50 p.m.

Memorial Mass: 7 p.m.

Final Salute and Military Honors: 8 p.m.

The services will also be livestreamed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the organizations listed here.

José Griñán passes away

Beloved former FOX 26 anchor José Griñán passed away Monday at the age of 72.

José was a beloved and familiar face in Houston – leaving an indelible mark on the city and on its broadcasting landscape, spending 30 years here at FOX 26.

Click here to read more about José’s lasting legacy.