Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán has died

Former FOX 26 Houston anchor José Griñán has passed away at 72-years-old.

José was a beloved and familiar face in Houston – leaving an indelible mark on the city and on its broadcasting landscape, spending 30 years here at FOX 26.

From the moment he joined our news team in 1993, José’s charisma, warmth, and dedication to his craft resonated deeply with viewers. His storytelling spanned thousands of stories, from hard-hitting breaking news to heartwarming features, all delivered with his signature style that made him a household name.

Before Houston came to know and love José’s inviting presence on air, he had already built a remarkable career. José’s journey began as a cinematographer, filming documentaries for the U.S. Army, which ignited his passion for storytelling.

His first anchor role came in El Paso, Texas, in 1975, and from there, his career skyrocketed. From Tampa, Miami, New York, and back to Texas at FOX 4 in Dallas, José’s pursuit of truth and storytelling took him across the nation.

One of the first reporters on the scene during the Branch Davidian siege in Waco in the early '90s, José was no stranger to covering monumental stories. He handled everything from natural disasters to high-stakes news events, always with professionalism and grace.

Jose’s versatility on and off the desk earned him a special place in the hearts of Houstonians, as he became the very first male anchor on FOX 26’s morning show in 1993.

Beyond his professional accolades, José was known for his generous spirit. He was committed to his community, giving his time to organizations like the National Kidney Foundation, Special Olympics, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

He was also a board member of the Dive Pirate Foundation, Houston Read Commission and Keep Houston Beautiful. His kindness and dedication extended far beyond the newsroom, making an impact on countless lives in and out of Houston.

José’s legacy is not only defined by his impressive résumé but by the countless anchors, reporters, and viewers whose lives he touched. He shared the news desk with more than 30 anchors and dozens of reporters, serving as a mentor, friend, and inspiration to many in the industry.

Born on July 24, 1952, in Tampa, Florida, José’s Cuban roots were a source of pride. José was a proud father of two daughters, married to his wife, Kathy, and a cherished member of both the National Association of Black Journalists and the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.

Though José may no longer be with us, his legacy will continue to shine brightly in the stories he told, the lives he touched, and the city he loved.